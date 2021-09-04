Soldier with the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard performing demolition training at Fort McCoy, WI.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6723479
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-VQ984-1030
|Resolution:
|3759x2452
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd BEB demolition training [Image 13 of 13], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT