Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will be able to stream NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

