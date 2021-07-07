Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will be able to stream NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:53
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Olympics
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

