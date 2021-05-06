Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS [Image 5 of 5]

    A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS

    NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The sign of the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron is positioned in front of the 390th ECS building, June 4, 2021, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. The 390th ECS is assigned to 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, however they have been stationed at NAS Whidbey Island since 1998. The objective for the 390th ECS is to train, employ and man USAF pilots to the EA-18G Growlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:44
    Photo ID: 6723352
    VIRIN: 210605-F-RA633-1032
    Resolution: 6540x4672
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    EA-18G Growler
    390th ECS

