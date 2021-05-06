A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS

The sign of the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron is positioned in front of the 390th ECS building, June 4, 2021, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. The 390th ECS is assigned to 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, however they have been stationed at NAS Whidbey Island since 1998. The objective for the 390th ECS is to train, employ and man USAF pilots to the EA-18G Growlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

