A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler prepares for takeoff at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Washington, June 3, 2021. The 390th Electronic Combat Squadron specializes in electronic warfare; it is defined as a use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or attack the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6723345
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-RA633-1080
|Resolution:
|5342x3816
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS
LEAVE A COMMENT