    A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS [Image 4 of 5]

    A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS

    NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler prepares for takeoff at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Washington, June 3, 2021. The 390th Electronic Combat Squadron specializes in electronic warfare; it is defined as a use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or attack the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:44
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US 
    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    EA-18G Growler
    390th ECS

