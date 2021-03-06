A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler prepares for takeoff at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Washington, June 3, 2021. The 390th Electronic Combat Squadron specializes in electronic warfare; it is defined as a use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or attack the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:44 Photo ID: 6723345 VIRIN: 210603-F-RA633-1080 Resolution: 5342x3816 Size: 2.82 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Squadron beyond the base: The 390th ECS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.