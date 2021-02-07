Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Hull Technician Repairs Pipe [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Kidd Hull Technician Repairs Pipe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210702-N-LH67-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2021) Hull Technician Fireman Jeremiah Richards, from Jacksonville, N.C., repairs a pipe aboard Arliegh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6722931
    VIRIN: 210702-N-LH674-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Hull Technician Repairs Pipe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hull technician
    Welding
    Sailor
    USS Kidd

