USS Kidd Hull Technician Repairs Pipe

210702-N-LH67-1019 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2021) Hull Technician Fireman Jeremiah Richards, from Jacksonville, N.C., repairs a pipe aboard Arliegh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 22:18
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
