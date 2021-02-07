Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were laterally promoted to the rank of corporal during a ceremony conducted on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.



The soldiers selected for lateral promotion to corporal, were recommended for advanced levels of leadership during promotion boards and also completed the Army's Basic Leader Course (BLC). Several soldiers and family members were in attendance to watch the ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 21:17 Photo ID: 6722921 VIRIN: 210702-A-VU121-433 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.34 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) promoted some of the Army's newest NCO's [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.