3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) promoted some of the Army's newest NCO's

Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were laterally promoted to the rank of corporal during a ceremony conducted on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.
The soldiers selected for lateral promotion to corporal, were recommended for advanced levels of leadership during promotion boards and also completed the Army's Basic Leader Course (BLC). Several soldiers and family members were in attendance to watch the ceremony.
