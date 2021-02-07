Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) promoted some of the Army's newest NCO's [Image 15 of 24]

    3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) promoted some of the Army's newest NCO's

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were laterally promoted to the rank of corporal during a ceremony conducted on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.

    The soldiers selected for lateral promotion to corporal, were recommended for advanced levels of leadership during promotion boards and also completed the Army's Basic Leader Course (BLC). Several soldiers and family members were in attendance to watch the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6722913
    VIRIN: 210702-A-VU121-835
    Resolution: 3638x2804
    Size: 869.76 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) promoted some of the Army's newest NCO's [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    NCO
    25th CAB
    Backbone
    Hawaii

