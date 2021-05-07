MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial services

Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz senior leaders pay their respects during a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the Asinan memorial site, July 5, 2021. Asinan was the site of one of the concentration camps for the CHamoru people during World War II. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6722889
|VIRIN:
|210705-M-WM087-1025
|Resolution:
|4549x3033
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|YONA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
