Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz senior leaders pay their respects during a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the Asinan memorial site, July 5, 2021. Asinan was the site of one of the concentration camps for the CHamoru people during World War II. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 20:34 Photo ID: 6722889 VIRIN: 210705-M-WM087-1025 Resolution: 4549x3033 Size: 12.45 MB Location: YONA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial services [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.