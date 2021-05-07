Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial services [Image 3 of 3]

    MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial services

    YONA, GUAM

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz senior leaders pay their respects during a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the Asinan memorial site, July 5, 2021. Asinan was the site of one of the concentration camps for the CHamoru people during World War II. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial services [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    Memorial Services
    Liberation of Guam
    MCB Camp Blaz

