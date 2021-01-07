Lt. Col. Matthew Upperman, commander of the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion, speaks during the battalion’s Cadre Appreciation Day at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., July 1.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6722826
|VIRIN:
|210706-A-IT218-005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue
LEAVE A COMMENT