    229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue [Image 2 of 8]

    229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Dylan Farnsworth and his son Nolan, 6, play corn hole during the battalion’s Cadre Appreciation Day at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., July 1.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6722821
    VIRIN: 210706-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 5011x3349
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    229th MI Bn. holds Cadre Appreciation Day with barbecue

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    229th Military Intelligence Battalion
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

