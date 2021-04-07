Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ships Operate Together During 4th of July [Image 18 of 18]

    Three Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ships Operate Together During 4th of July

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210704-N-RL695-2100
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 4, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and its embarked aviation detachment, participate in a maritime training exercise with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Wichita (LCS 13) and USS Billings (LCS 15), July 4, 2021. This exercise marks the first time three Freedom-variant littoral combat ships are deployed and operating together. Sioux City, Wichita, and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6722777
    VIRIN: 210704-N-RL695-2100
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ships Operate Together During 4th of July [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

