Three Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ships Operate Together During 4th of July

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 4, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and its embarked aviation detachment, participate in a maritime training exercise with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Wichita (LCS 13) and USS Billings (LCS 15), July 4, 2021. This exercise marks the first time three Freedom-variant littoral combat ships are deployed and operating together. Sioux City, Wichita, and Billings are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

