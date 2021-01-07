Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-time Alaska Air National Guard members retires from service [Image 28 of 29]

    Long-time Alaska Air National Guard members retires from service

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Col. John Oberst retires from his military service after 30 years and over a dozen assignments as a member of both active duty Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard at the Arctic Valley Ski Lodge in Anchorage, July 1, 2021. Oberst was awarded the Legion of Merit medal, and his wife was awarded a Spouse Certificate of Appreciation from the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 17:47
    Photo ID: 6722775
    VIRIN: 210701-Z-PL215-1032
    Resolution: 4486x3204
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Long-time Alaska Air National Guard members retires from service [Image 29 of 29], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    colonel
    retirement
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    AKNG
    AKANG

