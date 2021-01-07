Long-time Alaska Air National Guard members retires from service

Col. John Oberst retires from his military service after 30 years and over a dozen assignments as a member of both active duty Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard at the Arctic Valley Ski Lodge in Anchorage, July 1, 2021. Oberst was awarded the Legion of Merit medal, and his wife was awarded a Spouse Certificate of Appreciation from the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

