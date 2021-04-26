Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former MMA fighter turned Soldier discusses past, present

    LANDSTUHL, BW, GERMANY

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Schneider Chance, a nutrition care specialist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, conducts training at Landstuhl Fitness Center, Germany. Prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army, Schneider Chance was a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter and credits the discipline and teamwork learned from professional fighting for her decision to enlist.

    This work, Former MMA fighter turned Soldier discusses past, present [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

