Former MMA fighter turned Soldier discusses past, present

U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Schneider Chance, a nutrition care specialist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, conducts training at Landstuhl Fitness Center, Germany. Prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army, Schneider Chance was a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter and credits the discipline and teamwork learned from professional fighting for her decision to enlist.
