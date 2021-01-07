NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day

210701-N-AZ866-0687 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2021) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, team members watch a firework show during the Independence Day Celebration at the 115th Hellenic Air Force Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, July 1, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

