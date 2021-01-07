Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day [Image 10 of 12]

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day

    GREECE

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210701-N-AZ866-0548 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2021) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, team members participate in a limbo contest during the Independence Day Celebration at the 115th Hellenic Air Force Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, July 1, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

