Members of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force wait for orders to clear a building on Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 1, 2021, as part of exercise Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:45 Photo ID: 6721628 VIRIN: 210705-A-IP537-491 Resolution: 2984x1675 Size: 2.52 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in bilateral operation during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.