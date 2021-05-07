Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in bilateral operation during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 6 of 8]

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in bilateral operation during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, discuss how to divide their Soldiers on different aircrafts on Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 1, 2021, as part of exercise Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in bilateral operation during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

