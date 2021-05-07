Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in bilateral operation during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, prepare to pull road-side security on Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 1, 2021, as part of exercise Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

