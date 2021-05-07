USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Nancy Reagan Cookies

210705-N-BR419-1093 ARABIAN SEA (July 5, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Justin Padilla, right, assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Carllouis Obieta, scoop dough onto a pan for Nancy Reagan’s cookie recipe in commemoration of her 100th birthday in the bake shop of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 5. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

