USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Nancy Reagan Cookies

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210705-N-BR419-1090 ARABIAN SEA (July 5, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Justin Padilla, right, assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Carllouis Obieta, scoop dough onto a pan for Nancy Reagan’s cookie recipe in commemoration of her 100th birthday in the bake shop of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 5. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6721412
    VIRIN: 210705-N-BR419-1090
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 699.6 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    CVN 76
    Bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

