    USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 28, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Naresh Annand, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), communicates with a repair locker during a general quarters training drill in the Mediterranean Sea, June 28, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6721257
    VIRIN: 210628-N-UL352-1149
    Resolution: 4371x2909
    Size: 929.91 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Laboon

