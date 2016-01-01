MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 28, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Naresh Annand, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), communicates with a repair locker during a general quarters training drill in the Mediterranean Sea, June 28, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2016 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6721257 VIRIN: 210628-N-UL352-1149 Resolution: 4371x2909 Size: 929.91 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.