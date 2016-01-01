USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Drill

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 28, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Tahmena Khan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), sets electrical isolation during a general quarters training drill in the Mediterranean Sea, June 28, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

