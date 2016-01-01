MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 28, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Lionerdo Baptiste, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Lorely Sandoval, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), restow an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose in the Mediterranean Sea, June 28, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2016 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6721254 VIRIN: 210628-N-UL352-1122 Resolution: 4274x2844 Size: 896.42 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.