    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Class 61 In-Processing Day [Image 10 of 22]

    Class 61 In-Processing Day

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Incoming Class 61 students in-process for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 1, 2021. Incoming Students in-processed with administration personnel, collected translation equipment, created students identification cards and more.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6721241
    VIRIN: 210701-F-VO743-1010
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 61 In-Processing Day [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    International
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    IADB

