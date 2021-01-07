Inter-American Defense College Incoming Class 61 students in-process for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 1, 2021. Incoming Students in-processed with administration personnel, collected translation equipment, created students identification cards and more.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 12:33
|Photo ID:
|6721239
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-VO743-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Class 61 In-Processing Day [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
