Pittsburgh District serves freedom of movement on Independence Day and every day

Recreational boaters feed ducks on the water near the Point of Pittsburgh before the fireworks show July 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District locks and dams are open year-round, including on federal holidays, for recreational boaters to enjoy the city’s views and for commercial barges to navigate the waterways safely. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

