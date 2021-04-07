Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District serves freedom of movement on Independence Day and every day

    Pittsburgh District serves freedom of movement on Independence Day and every day

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A view of the Pittsburgh fireworks show from the observatory balcony of the Carnegie Science Center, July 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District locks and dams are open year-round, including on federal holidays, for recreational boaters to enjoy the city’s views and for commercial barges to navigate the waterways safely. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District serves freedom of movement on Independence Day and every day [Image 30 of 30], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh District provides freedom of movement on Independence Day and every day

    USACE
    fireworks
    Army Engineers
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    Pittsburgh District

