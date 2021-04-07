210704-N-BM428-0350 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Kristina Kvien, the Charge d’Affairs U.S. Embassy Kyiv, departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), after a tour during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Odesa, Ukraine, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

