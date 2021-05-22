Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Transits Strait of Gibraltar

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210522-N-OI940-1044
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Bryan Torres, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), uses a sound-powered telephone as he stands lookout watch on the ship's bridge wing during a straight transit, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 04:11
    Photo ID: 6720926
    VIRIN: 210522-N-OI940-1030
    Resolution: 2754x1967
    Size: 435.53 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Transits Strait of Gibraltar, by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

