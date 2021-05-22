USS San Antonio Transits Strait of Gibraltar

210522-N-OI940-1044

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Bryan Torres, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), uses a sound-powered telephone as he stands lookout watch on the ship's bridge wing during a straight transit, May 22, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

