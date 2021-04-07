4th of July

Airman Anthony Gil, from Kissimmee, Fla., assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, hoists "up and over" flags, July 4, 2021, to commemorate Independence Day. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk as part of her Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

