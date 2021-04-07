Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th of July [Image 2 of 4]

    4th of July

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hoist "up and over" flags, July 4, 2021, to commemorate Independence Day. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk as part of her Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

