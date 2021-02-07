Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210702-N-UN585-2030 [Image 4 of 5]

    210702-N-UN585-2030

    BLACK SEA

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BLACK SEA (July 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Leonardo Landeros, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), simulates firing a Mark 240B machine gun at a surface contact during Exercise Sea Breeze, July 2, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210702-N-UN585-2030 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

