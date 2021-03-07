Kansas City Airshow 2021

210703-N-JH293-1251

GARDNER, Kan. (July 3, 2021) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 3, 2021. The Blue Angels are the headlining performing act at the air show and takes place during Kansas City Navy Week, the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Angels 2021 show season is their first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the team’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

