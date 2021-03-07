Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City Airshow 2021 [Image 6 of 19]

    Kansas City Airshow 2021

    GARDNER, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210703-N-JH293-1073
    GARDNER, Kan. (July 3, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Steven Bynum, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes a photo with a young girl at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 3, 2021. NTAG Mid America Sailors are currently taking part in Kansas City Navy Week, which is the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and brings Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 01:36
    Photo ID: 6720309
    VIRIN: 210703-N-JH293-1073
    Resolution: 3000x2058
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GARDNER, KS, US 
    This work, Kansas City Airshow 2021 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    air show
    Kansas City
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    KC

