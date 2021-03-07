Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City Airshow 2021 [Image 5 of 19]

    Kansas City Airshow 2021

    GARDNER, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210703-N-JH293-1101
    GARDNER, Kan. (July 3, 2021) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 3, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 01:36
    Photo ID: 6720308
    VIRIN: 210703-N-JH293-1101
    Resolution: 3000x1946
    Size: 834.62 KB
    Location: GARDNER, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City Airshow 2021 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    air show
    Kansas City
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    KC

