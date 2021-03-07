210703-N-JH293-1006
GARDNER, Kan. (July 3, 2021) The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform at New Century Air Center during the Kansas City Air Show, July 3, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2021 01:35
|Photo ID:
|6720304
|VIRIN:
|210703-N-JH293-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x1950
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|GARDNER, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas City Airshow 2021 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT