U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, center, and outgoing Col. Jeremy Bartel, left, return the USAG-KA unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega, right, at the USAG-KA Change of Command Ceremony June 30, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 23:59
|Photo ID:
|6719814
|VIRIN:
|210630-A-RI322-0002
|Resolution:
|1400x2100
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Thomas Pugsley Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll By Jessica Dambruch, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Thomas Pugsley Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
LEAVE A COMMENT