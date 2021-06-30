Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Thomas Pugsley Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll By Jessica Dambruch

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, center, and outgoing Col. Jeremy Bartel, left, return the USAG-KA unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega, right, at the USAG-KA Change of Command Ceremony June 30, 2021.

    Col. Thomas Pugsley Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

