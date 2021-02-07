Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit [Image 5 of 8]

    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit

    OVERLAND PARK, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210702-N-JH293-1057
    OVERLAND PARK, Mo. (July 2, 2021) Cmdr. Ben Walborn, the lead solo pilot assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, presents a lithograph to Dennis Grayless, a Navy Junior ROTC teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School, July 2, 2021. The Blue Angels will be performing at the Kansas City Air Show July 3-4 and takes place during Kansas City Navy Week, the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Angels 2021 show season is their first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the team’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.02.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6719756
    VIRIN: 210702-N-JH293-1057
    Resolution: 2451x1645
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: OVERLAND PARK, MO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit
    Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    air show
    NJROTC
    Kansas City
    Blue Angels
    KC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT