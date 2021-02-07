Blue Angels Talk to Local NJROTC Unit

210702-N-JH293-1057

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. (July 2, 2021) Cmdr. Ben Walborn, the lead solo pilot assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, presents a lithograph to Dennis Grayless, a Navy Junior ROTC teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School, July 2, 2021. The Blue Angels will be performing at the Kansas City Air Show July 3-4 and takes place during Kansas City Navy Week, the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Angels 2021 show season is their first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the team’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Location: OVERLAND PARK, MO, US