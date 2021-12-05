Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE explores new technology in fight against aircraft corrosion

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Jamaine Clemmons, right, lead with the Naval Air Systems Command Advanced Technology and Innovation Team at Fleet Readiness Center East, uses the Grey Gecko Real-Time Inspection Tool to inspect an aircraft panel for corrosion beneath the surface coating during a GRIT demo held recently at Fleet Readiness Center East. Austin Ziltz, left, lead engineer with Grey Gecko, holds the device’s connected tablet and monitors the readout.

