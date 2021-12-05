Jamaine Clemmons, right, lead with the Naval Air Systems Command Advanced Technology and Innovation Team at Fleet Readiness Center East, uses the Grey Gecko Real-Time Inspection Tool to inspect an aircraft panel for corrosion beneath the surface coating during a GRIT demo held recently at Fleet Readiness Center East. Austin Ziltz, left, lead engineer with Grey Gecko, holds the device’s connected tablet and monitors the readout.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.02.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6719134 VIRIN: 210512-N-AC707-1004 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 8.91 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE explores new technology in fight against aircraft corrosion, by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.