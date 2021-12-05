Jamaine Clemmons, right, lead with the Naval Air Systems Command Advanced Technology and Innovation Team at Fleet Readiness Center East, uses the Grey Gecko Real-Time Inspection Tool to inspect an aircraft panel for corrosion beneath the surface coating during a GRIT demo held recently at Fleet Readiness Center East. Austin Ziltz, left, lead engineer with Grey Gecko, holds the device’s connected tablet and monitors the readout.
|05.12.2021
|07.02.2021 14:20
|6719134
|210512-N-AC707-1004
|3712x5568
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|3
|0
This work, FRCE explores new technology in fight against aircraft corrosion, by Heather Wilburn
