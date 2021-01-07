Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony

    Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Commander Emmanuel "Manny" Sayoc, assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, poses with members of his family during his promotion ceremony on board the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Battleship
    Promotion Ceremony
    Norfolk
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

