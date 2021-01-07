Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Lieutenant Commander Emmanuel "Manny" Sayoc, assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, is promoted to Commander in a ceremony in-front of his family and members of his command. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on board the retired Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The museum hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost. To inquire, contact their military ceremonies coordinator at Thomas.Dandes@navy.mil or call (757) 322-3106. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.02.2021 13:59
    Photo ID: 6719106
    VIRIN: 210701-N-TG517-667
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    This work, Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony
    Norfolk
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

