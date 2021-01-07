Lieutenant Commander Emmanuel "Manny" Sayoc, assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, is promoted to Commander in a ceremony in-front of his family and members of his command. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on board the retired Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The museum hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost. To inquire, contact their military ceremonies coordinator at Thomas.Dandes@navy.mil or call (757) 322-3106. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, Naval Museum hosts a promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
