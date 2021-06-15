Special warfare airmen HALO jump over CLDJ

U.S. Air Force special warfare airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform static line and military free fall jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules, flown by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over Djibouti, June 15, 2021. Special warfare airmen maintain jump proficiency to enable rapid personnel recovery, combat search and rescue capabilities, and to rapidly deploy to austere locations to support U.S. and partner forces within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

