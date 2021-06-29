A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing recieves air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the Baltic Sea region, June 29, 2021. Both aircraft supported a U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa led Joint All-Domain Command and Control targeting exercise. The event was designed to train U.S. and ally forces to integrate, operate and communicate while executing all-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6713309 VIRIN: 210629-F-WT432-526 Resolution: 5173x3453 Size: 8.7 MB Location: GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE F2T2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.