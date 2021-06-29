Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE F2T2 [Image 4 of 8]

    USAFE F2T2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive air-to-air refueling over the Baltic Sea region, June 29, 2021. Both aircraft supported a U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa led Joint All-Domain Command and Control targeting exercise. The event was designed to train U.S. and ally forces to integrate, operate and communicate while executing all-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6713306
    VIRIN: 210629-F-WT432-390
    Resolution: 5949x3970
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE F2T2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KC-135
    F-16C
    F-15C
    F2T2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT