A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing recieves air-to-air refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the Baltic Sea region, June 29, 2021. Both aircraft supported a U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa led Joint All-Domain Command and Control targeting exercise. The event was designed to train U.S. and ally forces to integrate, operate and communicate while executing all-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 09:33
|Photo ID:
|6713304
|VIRIN:
|210629-F-WT432-288
|Resolution:
|5406x3608
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFE F2T2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT