Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE F2T2 [Image 1 of 8]

    USAFE F2T2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Elsea, Boom Operator with the 100th Air Refueling Wing, performs air-to-air refueling with an F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, over the Baltic Sea region, June 29, 2021. Both aircraft supported a U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa led Joint All-Domain Command and Control targeting exercise. The event was designed to train U.S. and ally forces to integrate, operate and communicate while executing all-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6713303
    VIRIN: 210629-F-WT432-267
    Resolution: 5398x3602
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE F2T2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2
    USAFE F2T2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KC-135
    F-16C
    F-15C
    F2T2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT