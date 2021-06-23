16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

The 16th Sustainment Brigade Color Guard render renders honors during the pass in review of the unit during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Col. Scott B. Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

